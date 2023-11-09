Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

YouTube update introduces new “For You” section for creators

YouTube announced a new feature specifically tailored for creators, a “For you” section available from the Home tab. The new section has been designed to recommend YouTube users various content from the creator’s channel based on their watch history.

Announced this week, the new feature will be rolled out to viewers starting November 20, but YouTube creators should already be able to check it out and configure it as they see fit.

The “For you” section gives your audience a tailored experience when visiting your channel Home tab. This section surfaces a mix of personalized content based on what the individual viewer has watched. You can choose what types of content to show and select to show only content recently posted within the last 12 months.


Even though YouTube is now rolling out the feature, not all creators might have access to it yet. But if you do, here is how you can edit your “For you” section:

  • Sign in to YouTube Studio
  • From the left menu, select Customization / Layout
  • Scroll down to “Recommendations for your viewers,” and click More settings
  • Select the content types you want to show and whether to only show content that was posted within the last 12 months
  • Click Done
  • Click Publish

In addition to that, creators can turn “For you” section on or off by following the same procedure, but instead of selecting the content type switch the section or on or off.
