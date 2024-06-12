Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

YouTube rolls out the ability to let audiences choose the right video thumbnail

By
0comments
YouTube rolls out the ability to let audiences choose the right video thumbnail
YouTube has just announced the Thumbnail Test & Compare functionality is now rolling out to all creators with access to advanced features. The deployment will continue over the coming weeks, so be patient if you don’t see the feature yet in the YouTube Studio segment of the app.

As the name suggests, the new feature allows YouTube creators to upload up to three video thumbnails to test with viewers to help pick a winner. Once the thumbnails are uploaded, YouTube will show them evenly across a video’s viewers, and then select a winning thumbnail based on which one generates the most watch time share.

However, YouTube says that it may take a few days or up to two weeks to get finalized results from the uploaded thumbnails. This is affected by a wide range of factors including the amount of impressions videos get and how different the thumbnails are.

When the test is complete, YouTube creators should see a “Winner” label, especially if a thumbnail clearly outperformed the other ones. If there’s no clear winner, the first thumbnail will be selected and shown to the audience.

If you’re a YouTube creator, keep in mind that this test is optional, which means that regardless of test results, you can always manually select the video thumbnail you want to use even if it wasn’t the winning option.

Video Thumbnail


Unfortunately, this is only available on YouTube Studio on a computer, although YouTube says that it will explore the possibility of bringing it on mobile devices. It’s also important to mention that creators can only test thumbnails on public long-form videos, live stream archives saved as videos, or on podcast episodes.

Also, it’s not possible to test thumbnails on videos that are set as for “Made for Kids,” videos made for mature audiences, or on private videos.

YouTube creators can make sure they can use this feature by going to the “Feature eligibility” section in the channel setting in Studio and checking if they see “Enabled” next to the “Advanced features” section.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless