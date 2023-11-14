YouTube to remove AI-generated music and content that impersonates people
YouTube is already full of AI-generated content, so the social company is now trying to somewhat limit the amount of synthetic content produced by creators. Although all content published on YouTube is subject to the company’s Community Guidelines, AI introduces new risks and requires new rules.
Today, YouTube announced a slew of updates that will be rolled out over the coming weeks, which will address various scenarios that involve AI-generated content.
Meanwhile, viewers will be informed when content they’re watching is altered or synthetic through a new label that will be added to the description panel. Additionally, certain types of content about sensitive topics will have an even more prominent label applied to the video player.
More importantly, YouTube announced that it will make it possible to request the removal of AI-generated content or other synthetic or altered content that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice.
According to YouTube, not all content will be removed, as the company will consider a variety of factors when evaluating requests, including whether the content is parody or satires, whether the person making the request can be uniquely identified, or whether it feature a public official or well-known individual.
Finally, YouTube plans to introduce the ability for its music partners to request the removal of AI-generated music content that mimics an artist’s unique singing or rapping voice.
These specific removal requests will only be available to labels or distributors who represent artists participating in YouTube’s early AI music experiments. However, YouTube plans to expand access to additional labels and distributors over the coming months.
First off, YouTube will require creators to disclose when they’ve created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools. Those who choose not to disclose this information repeatedly may be subject to content removal, suspension from the Partner Program, or other penalties, YouTube claims.
However, even if a video is labeled as synthetic, it can still be removed from YouTube if it violates the Community Guidelines.
