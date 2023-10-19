YouTube launches dedicated news page, promises reliable sources
We live in a world where misinformation has won the war against accurate reporting, and as much as we try to remind us that we shouldn’t jump the gun every time we read something outrageous, more often than not the damage is done even after the truth comes to surface.
In an attempt to prevent some of the misinformation from running rampant, YouTube introduced a dedicated watch experience for news stories. All the content present on this page is pulled from “authoritative sources” across video on demand, live streams, podcasts, and Shorts.
YouTube announced that the new feature is rolling out in waves for mobile users in about 40 countries, with desktop and living room integration coming later on.
In addition to the news watch experience, YouTube is launching the Shorts Innovation Program for News, which is supposed “to strengthen news organizations’ short-form video capabilities through financial grants and specialist support.”
To start watching news stories, simply open the dedicated page, and click on a video with the newspaper icon on the homepage or in search results.
The project starts with 20 organizations across 10 countries, and an initial investment of $1.6 million USD. YouTube says participants will be selected based on “having a strong existing long-form video presence” on the platform.
