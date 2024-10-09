Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
YouTube for Android TV finally gets a proper account switcher

An image of the Google TV home screen
As one of the biggest platforms for video streaming, the YouTube app on Android TV has always had one glaring weakness: its account switcher. Users had to go through a series of steps to switch between accounts, including signing in to each Google account on the Android TV device itself. This process was not only inconvenient but also raised privacy concerns. However, that is soon about to change.

A recent update to YouTube for Android TV addresses these issues by introducing a new account switcher that is similar to the one found in Netflix. Now, when you launch the YouTube app, you'll be prompted to select the account you want to use. This eliminates the need to navigate through menus and sign in to multiple accounts, making the process much faster and easier.

Another improvement is the ability to log out of your Google account on Android TV while still using the same account on YouTube. This separation of accounts enhances privacy by preventing other apps on your Android TV device from accessing your YouTube account information.

The new YouTube "Who's watching" startup screen and new native account switcher on Android TV. | Images credit — Android Authority

The update is currently being rolled out to Android TV devices, so you should expect to see it soon if you haven't already. This is a welcome change for users who share their Android TV devices with others, as it makes it easier for everyone to access their own YouTube profiles and preferences.

This update is a great example of how Google is constantly working to improve the user experience on Android TV. By making the account switching process more convenient and user-friendly, Google has made it easier for everyone to enjoy their favorite YouTube videos on the big screen.

Personally, I appreciate updates that improve the user experience, particularly when they involve larger screen devices. The new account switcher for YouTube on Android TV is a simple but effective change that makes a big difference. I'm also pleased to see that Google is taking steps to improve the privacy and security of its apps on Android TV.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

