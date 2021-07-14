Mobvoi explains how you can get a free TicWatch E3



The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 smartwatch sports a 360x360 1.3 -inch HD display. The timepiece is powered by Qualcomm's Wear 4100 chipset and comes with 1GB of memory, 8GB of storage, and has a 380mAh battery that uses magnetic charging. Wear OS is pre-installed and with Essential Mode enabled (limiting the features available), up to two days of battery life is possible.





The TicWatch E3 can measure your blood oxygen level to make sure that there is enough oxygen traveling throughout your body via the bloodstream. The watch can also monitor your heart rate and track your workouts. Speaking of workouts, Mobvoi says that if you purchase the TicWatch E3 (priced at $199.99 USD, 199.99 EUR, and 179.99 British Pounds), complete 21 days of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and post your results on social media, you will be in line to receive as much as a full rebate of the amount you paid for the watch.





TicExercise --> Choose High Intensity ). You must order your TicWatch E3 before July 18th and post a challenge announcement on Twitter that includes pictures or video of your unboxing, include the hashtag #hiitchallengewithTicWatchE3, and tag 3 friends and @Mobvoi_Official on Twitter. For 21 consecutive days you will complete 20 mins of HIIT exercise with your TicWatch E3 set to "High Intensity." (Go to--> Choose).





You then need to share your HIIT exercise record Watermark or Chart (from the Mobvoi App) by posting it on Twitter and to @Mobvoi_Official . Once the 21 consecutive days end (and that must happen before August 18th), DM @Mobvoi_Official on Twitter to confirm all the check-ins and the results of the challenge. Depending on how committed you were to the challenge, you will receive a full or partial refund.





To receive a full rebate, you need to complete the 20-minute workout 18 times in 21 days (no more than once a day). Do it 15 times over the 21 consecutive days to get a 50% rebate, and completing the workout just 10 times in 21 consecutive days will give you a 20% rebate. The offer is available in the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Canada. Good luck!

