Mobvoi explains how you can get a free TicWatch E3

Mobvoi explains how you can get a free TicWatch E30
The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 smartwatch sports a 360x360 1.3-inch HD display. The timepiece is powered by Qualcomm's Wear 4100 chipset and comes with 1GB of memory, 8GB of storage, and has a 380mAh battery that uses magnetic charging. Wear OS is pre-installed and with Essential Mode enabled (limiting the features available), up to two days of battery life is possible.
You then need to share your HIIT exercise record Watermark or Chart (from the Mobvoi App) by posting it on Twitter and to @Mobvoi_Official. Once the 21 consecutive days end (and that must happen before August 18th), DM @Mobvoi_Official on Twitter to confirm all the check-ins and the results of the challenge. Depending on how committed you were to the challenge, you will receive a full or partial refund.
To receive a full rebate, you need to complete the 20-minute workout 18 times in 21 days (no more than once a day). Do it 15 times over the 21 consecutive days to get a 50% rebate, and completing the workout just 10 times in 21 consecutive days will give you a 20% rebate. The offer is available in the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Canada. Good luck!