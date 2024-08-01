Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
You could soon be able to listen to your Spotify music via Gemini
Image credit — Spotify

Spotify users may soon be able to control their music and podcasts directly through Google's Gemini chatbot. An early look into the Google app's code revealed a Spotify extension being developed for Gemini. This means you may be able to play music and podcasts from Spotify without leaving the Gemini interface.

A test run of the feature was successful, playing a song via Spotify through Gemini. Interestingly, even though YouTube Music is Google's own music platform, Gemini showed a YouTube Music card before the song actually played from Spotify. It seems the integration will even allow background playback, letting you enjoy your Spotify tunes without having to open the Spotify app itself.

Spotify integration in Gemini | Image credit — Android Authority

This is good news for the many Spotify users out there. You may not have to switch to YouTube Music if you want a music streaming service that works seamlessly with Gemini.

This discovery is part of a larger trend. There are hints in the Google app's code that suggest more Gemini extensions are in the pipeline. These include potential integrations with Google Home, the Phone app, and Utilities. This suggests Google is working on making Gemini more useful by connecting it with a wider range of apps and services.

Here's a summary of the potential Spotify extension's features based on what has been observed so far:

  • Control Spotify music and podcasts through Gemini.
  • Play Spotify content without opening the Spotify app.
  • Background playback support.

We don't know yet if the integration will allow users to create playlists, search for specific songs or artists, or control playback speed. We also don't know how the extension will handle offline listening, or whether it will be available on all Spotify plans.

While these features are promising, it's important to remember that they are still in development. We'll have to wait for an official release to see exactly how the Spotify extension works and what features it will offer.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

