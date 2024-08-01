You could soon be able to listen to your Spotify music via Gemini

Image credit — Spotify









This is good news for the many Spotify users out there. You may not have to switch to YouTube Music if you want a music streaming service that works seamlessly with Gemini.



This discovery is part of a larger trend. There are hints in the Google app's code that suggest more Gemini extensions are in the pipeline. These include potential integrations with Google Home, the Phone app, and Utilities. This suggests Google is working on making Gemini more useful by connecting it with a wider range of apps and services.



Control Spotify music and podcasts through Gemini.

Play Spotify content without opening the Spotify app.

Background playback support.





We don't know yet if the integration will allow users to create playlists, search for specific songs or artists, or control playback speed. We also don't know how the extension will handle offline listening, or whether it will be available on all Spotify plans.







While these features are promising, it's important to remember that they are still in development. We'll have to wait for an official release to see exactly how the Spotify extension works and what features it will offer.