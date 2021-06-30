Want to use the new iOS 15, iPadOS 15 features now? Do you feel lucky punk; well do you?



If you're a brave iPhone user, word today that Apple has released the first public beta for iOS 15 (and iPadOS 15) has your head spinning like a dreidel. Why? Because you so badly want to use new features like Focus (which allows you to receive certain notifications and see certain apps on your screen depending on your status) Live Text (which vocalizes all of the text on your screen), improvements to FaceTime, and more.

If you can handle the risk, iOS 15 public beta 1 can be installed on your compatible iPhone now!







But you're not sure whether to install the beta because it is not yet stable and not only will certain new features not be working on the beta now, but several of the features that you might depend on on a daily basis might be compromised, including the battery, until the final version is launched.







So joining the beta program and testing iOS 15 is a risk and traditionally we have warned users to wait for the release of the stable version of the software which usually is disseminated around the same time that Apple is ready to unveil the new iPhone models. If you do decide to roll the dice, we recommend (nay, we DEMAND ) that you back up your data.





The models that are compatible with iOS 15 include:





iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation) To install iOS 15 beta 1, go to Apple's beta software page and sign in using your Apple ID. Go to the top menu item at the upper right of the screen, which should read "Enroll your devices." Select iOS. You'll also have to allow your device to download a configuration profile. Public beta 1 for Apple's iPadOS 15 is now available to install on your compatible tablet



If you own one of the following iPad models, you can install the public beta for iPadOS 15:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first through fifth generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (first through third generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (fifth through eighth generation)

iPad Mini (fourth and fifth generation)

iPad Air (second through fourth generation) Open this webpage and click on "Enroll your devices" at the top. Select "iPadOS' and "download profile." Select "Allow" and follow the directions.



Again, if you're not sure whether or not to install the betas, keep in mind that they are not stable until officially released this September. Is it worth it to be the first on your block with the new features? That is totally your call.

