The first 75 Xiaomi phones to get Android 16: check them out!

Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Ultra Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Pro Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2

Redmi devices

Redmi Note 14 (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 14 Pro (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 13 (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 13 Pro (4G/5G)

Redmi Note 13 Pro +

+ Redmi Note 13R

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi Note 12 4G

Redmi Note 12 4G NFC

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi 12

Redmi 13

Redmi 13C

Redmi 14C

Redmi 14C 5G

Redmi A3 Pro

Redmi A4 5G

Redmi K80

Redmi K80 Pro

Redmi K70

Redmi K70 Pro

Redmi K70 Ultra

Redmi K70E

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K60E

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi Turbo 4

Redmi Turbo 3

Poco devices

Poco F7

Poco F7 Pro

Poco F7 Ultra

Poco F6

Poco F6 Pro

Poco F5

Poco F5 Pro

Poco X7

Poco X7 Pro

Poco X7 Pro (Iron Man edition)

Poco X6 5G

Poco X6 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M6 Pro (4G/5G)

Poco M6 (4G/5G)

Poco C75 (4G/5G)

Poco C65





Is your Xiaomi phone among these? Let me know in the comments if you're waiting for HyperOS 3.0!

Xiaomi appears to be gearing up for its next major software update, HyperOS 3.0, even as the HyperOS 2 rollout continues.Of course, Xiaomi's HyperOS 3.0 is expected to be based on Android 16 and it's likely to introduce performance enhancements, design refinements, improved AI capabilities, expanded features within Xiaomi's ecosystem, and more.2025 may turn out to be great for those who are after the latest operating system out there. With Android 16 advancing rapidly, the release of HyperOS 3.0 could arrive earlier than in 2024. Here's an early list of Xiaomi devices that are anticipated to receive this significant update – note that this list is to expand in time.