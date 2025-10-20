X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch





What happened in the world of X?



X just announced its "



First, you have "Priority handles." These are offered at no extra cost for these already paying subscribers and cover things like full names or multi-word phrases. Then, there's the main event: "Rare handles." This is where it gets wild. These are paid, and X says they "may be priced anywhere from $2,500 to over seven figures." Yes, seven figures for a username.



But here’s the real kicker. X isn't treating this as a one-time purchase. It’s an ongoing service. If you secure a new handle, your old one is frozen. More importantly, if you ever downgrade your X subscription, your account reverts to your original username, and you lose the one you snagged. X just announced its " Handle Marketplace ," a new service for its Premium Plus and Premium Business subscribers. According to the official "how-it-works" page , this system lets paying users browse and request inactive usernames, splitting them into two very different categories.First, you have "Priority handles." These are offered at no extra cost for these already paying subscribers and cover things like full names or multi-word phrases. Then, there's the main event: "Rare handles." This is where it gets wild. These are paid, and X says they "may be priced anywhere from $2,500 to over seven figures." Yes, seven figures for a username.But here’s the real kicker. X isn't treating this as a one-time purchase. It’s an ongoing service. If you secure a new handle, your old one is frozen. More importantly, if you ever downgrade your X subscription, your account reverts to your original username, and you lose the one you snagged.

There's a market for this?









Let's look at the competition. Platforms like Instagram and Threads (Meta) don't have a public marketplace for handles. They have processes for reporting inactive or impersonating accounts, and trademarks can be claimed through legal channels, but there’s no "store" where you can buy "@coolname" for $5,000. This is a uniquely X strategy. It turns a long-standing user frustration—inactive handles—into a high-margin business. This move is less about community management and all about locking users into the X Premium ecosystem. It's a blatant revenue play, turning digital real estate into a luxury rental service.Let's look at the competition. Platforms like Instagram and Threads (Meta) don't have a public marketplace for handles. They have processes for reporting inactive or impersonating accounts, and trademarks can be claimed through legal channels, but there’s no "store" where you can buy "@coolname" for $5,000. This is a uniquely X strategy. It turns a long-standing user frustration—inactive handles—into a high-margin business.





Who is this for? Brands with deep pockets, celebrities, or folks who value a specific, short handle above all else. For the average user, this is just another feature behind a steep paywall. It doesn't really solve the platform's bigger issues; it just gives wealthy users a new way to flex.



Would you pay for a rare "X" handle? Yes No Yes 0% No 100%





I miss the old Twitter



My personal take? This whole thing feels pretty predatory. The idea of paying potentially thousands of dollars for a "rare" handle, only to have it tied directly to your ongoing monthly subscription, is just baffling. It’s not ownership; it's a high-stakes rental.



Recommended Stories Imagine a small business that shells out $10,000 for its perfect brand handle. They are now chained to that Premium Plus subscription forever. If they hit a rough patch and need to cut costs by downgrading, poof—their brand identity reverts to their old, clunky handle. It feels like holding your identity hostage.



While I get the appeal of finally getting a username you've wanted for a decade, this implementation is all stick and no carrot. I definitely wouldn't be "buying" a handle I don't even get to keep. My personal take? This whole thing feels pretty predatory. The idea of paying potentially thousands of dollars for a "rare" handle, only to have it tied directly to your ongoing monthly subscription, is just baffling. It’s not ownership; it's a high-stakes rental.Imagine a small business that shells out $10,000 for its perfect brand handle. They are now chained to that Premium Plus subscription forever. If they hit a rough patch and need to cut costs by downgrading, poof—their brand identity reverts to their old, clunky handle. It feels like holding your identity hostage.While I get the appeal of finally getting a username you've wanted for a decade, this implementation is all stick and no carrot. I definitely wouldn't be "buying" a handle I don't even get to keep.











"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer