$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Motorola Android 5G

You can win a new 5G Motorola Razr; here's how (U.S. residents only)

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Win a new Motorola razr from the manufacturer
How would you like to win a new razr directly from Motorola? If you're 18 or older and a resident of the U.S., you can enter this sweepstakes and all you need to know is the name of one player on the NBA Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks. You see, for the last few years the NBA has allowed corporate sponsors to to pay teams to place their logo on uniforms.

Three teams wear the batwings Motorola logo on their jerseys: the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. To celebrate the Bucks first trip to the finals since 1974, Motorola has announced that it is giving away two razr handsets valued at $1,399.99 each. The total dollar value of the prizes being awarded in $2,799.98 USD. The winners will have to have their own wireless plan since the prizes do not include such service.

To enter, you need to go to the @MotorolaUS page on Instagram, like the post related to the giveaway, and reply with the name of your favorite Milwaukee Bucks player. You have until July 8th at 10pm EDT to enter the sweepstakes. Only one entry is allowed per person. On July 9th at around 1 pm EDT, the potential winners will receive an Instagram Direct Message from Motorola. To claim the prize, the winners will have 24 hours to confirm and accept their prize.

If you want a shot at winning a free razor from Motorola, enter the sweepstakes now!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

razr (2020)
Motorola razr (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

4.5

User Score:

7.5
Deal Special Amazon $1400 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F22 is here to impress us with its huge 6,000 mAh battery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy F22 is here to impress us with its huge 6,000 mAh battery
T-Mobile's Galaxy S21 series getting camera fixes in latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile's Galaxy S21 series getting camera fixes in latest update
Oppo may enter the gaming smartphone market, new device spotted
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo may enter the gaming smartphone market, new device spotted
Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users
Apple, Samsung suppliers in Vietnam have sleepovers to prevent COVID-19 from cutting production
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple, Samsung suppliers in Vietnam have sleepovers to prevent COVID-19 from cutting production
Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Android 11-based One UI 3.1 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A20s
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless