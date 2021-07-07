You can win a new 5G Motorola Razr; here's how (U.S. residents only)

How would you like to win a new razr directly from Motorola ? If you're 18 or older and a resident of the U.S., you can enter this sweepstakes and all you need to know is the name of one player on the NBA Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks. You see, for the last few years the NBA has allowed corporate sponsors to to pay teams to place their logo on uniforms.





Three teams wear the batwings Motorola logo on their jerseys: the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. To celebrate the Bucks first trip to the finals since 1974, Motorola has announced that it is giving away two razr handsets valued at $1,399.99 each. The total dollar value of the prizes being awarded in $2,799.98 USD. The winners will have to have their own wireless plan since the prizes do not include such service.





To enter, you need to go to the @MotorolaUS page on Instagram, like the post related to the giveaway, and reply with the name of your favorite Milwaukee Bucks player. You have until July 8th at 10pm EDT to enter the sweepstakes. Only one entry is allowed per person. On July 9th at around 1 pm EDT, the potential winners will receive an Instagram Direct Message from Motorola. To claim the prize, the winners will have 24 hours to confirm and accept their prize.





If you want a shot at winning a free razor from Motorola, enter the sweepstakes now!

