You can win a new 5G Motorola Razr; here's how (U.S. residents only)0
How would you like to win a new razr directly from Motorola? If you're 18 or older and a resident of the U.S., you can enter this sweepstakes and all you need to know is the name of one player on the NBA Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks. You see, for the last few years the NBA has allowed corporate sponsors to to pay teams to place their logo on uniforms.
To enter, you need to go to the @MotorolaUS page on Instagram, like the post related to the giveaway, and reply with the name of your favorite Milwaukee Bucks player. You have until July 8th at 10pm EDT to enter the sweepstakes. Only one entry is allowed per person. On July 9th at around 1 pm EDT, the potential winners will receive an Instagram Direct Message from Motorola. To claim the prize, the winners will have 24 hours to confirm and accept their prize.