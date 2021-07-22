There is a very good reason why iPhone and iPad users need to install iOS and iPadOS 14.7 ASAP0
Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 14.7 and followed that up on Wednesday by dropping iPadOS 14.7. Let's talk about these updates for a second because iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 will kill off an annoying and potentially dangerous bug that disables an iPhone or iPad's Wi-Fi connectivity when the user attempts to sync with a weirdly named network such as "%p%s%s%s%s%n."
After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3— Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021