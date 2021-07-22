Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

There is a very good reason why iPhone and iPad users need to install iOS and iPadOS 14.7 ASAP

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
There is a very good reason why iPhone and iPad users need to install iOS and iPadOS 14.7 ASAP
Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 14.7 and followed that up on Wednesday by dropping iPadOS 14.7. Let's talk about these updates for a second because iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 will kill off an annoying and potentially dangerous bug that disables an iPhone or iPad's Wi-Fi connectivity when the user attempts to sync with a weirdly named network such as "%p%s%s%s%s%n."

Some users who lost their Wi-Fi connectivity thanks to the bug and tried to reset their network connection (the one workaround that had proven itself to be useful) ended up losing their Wi-Fi on a permanent basis. If you're ambitious and are feeling lucky, you can go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings > Confirm. Once the handset or tablet reboots, you should set up your Wi-Fi settings on your Apple device like always.

Or, you could just make sure that you've installed iOS 14.7. on your iPhone or iPad 14.7 on your slate since the apps are supposed to patch this bug. You can call for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Recently we told you how attackers have been able to change the malicious network name to make it a more legit sounding one than the exotic "%p%s%s%s%s%n" while continuing to disable Wi-Fi connectivity on an iPhone or iPad.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

All Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 colors and cases leak in amazing detail
by Daniel Petrov,  0
All Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 colors and cases leak in amazing detail
Google launches Backup by Google One, a new, more unified and expansive backup system for Android phones
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google launches Backup by Google One, a new, more unified and expansive backup system for Android phones
Chrome for iOS update: full page screenshot support, locking Incognito tabs with Face ID or Touch ID
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Chrome for iOS update: full page screenshot support, locking Incognito tabs with Face ID or Touch ID
Apple makes a rare move and releases iPadOS 14.7 on a different day than iOS 14.7
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple makes a rare move and releases iPadOS 14.7 on a different day than iOS 14.7
'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall
by Anam Hamid,  5
'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount
-$129
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless