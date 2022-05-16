WhatsApp has rich link preview for your status bar in the works (for Android and iOS)
WhatsApp has been stepping on the gas with the updates recently and has released several long-anticipated features not long ago. However, nobody said that the work for new features should now stop, given the fact that we now finally have message reactions in WhatsApp. SamMobile reports that a new useful feature is also in the works, discovered recently.
Our beloved WABetaInfo, which discovers a lot of features that the Meta-powered company is cooking up for us, has now posted about a useful improvement of the status bar in WhatsApp. The feature is still under development, so it is not yet released officially to WhatsApp users. However, it may prove to be quite useful: it would allow you to post rich links in your WhatsApp status bar.
This screenshot showcases what the new feature will look like on WhatsApp for iOS. On the other hand, Android users have been able to enjoy link previews in their WhatsApp status bar for a while, but the new feature will make it even better.
Keep in mind that the feature we are talking about here is still only under development, so it has not been released to beta testers yet. You might know, but in case you're curious, here's how these things usually progress. First, a new feature makes it to beta testers for discovery (and hopefully, elimination) of annoying bugs or unexpected behavior before it makes it to the normal users. And then, after some months of testing, it is released to regular users.
As we already mentioned above, WhatsApp has been going strong on the updates, enriching the chat experience for its users. Let's look at a brief recap of the coolest features the company has rolled out and is working on for the popular instant messaging app.
Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a big update that brought its 2 billion users larger file sharing, bigger groups, and the much-needed emoji reactions to messages. Now, with this new update, you are able to share up to 2GB of files (protected by end-to-end encryption). This, in fact, is a massive change - you know, before that, file attachments were limited to 100MB!
And for WhatsApp groups, the number of possible participants was doubled with this recent update. Previously, groups were limited to 256 people, and now 512 people are able to join a WhatsApp group.
As for the features that are to come, we recently reported on a chat filter feature that WhatsApp is currently testing for non-business accounts. This feature is available for business accounts right now and it allows you to customize which chats are displayed based on your preference. And with a future update, even non-business WhatsApp accounts (a.k.a regular users) will be getting the customization option.
WhatsApp is working on getting rich links in your status on Android, iOS, and desktop
Currently, the status bar shows only the normal link if you decide you want to include the link to your website, for example, in your status bar on iOS. When this change becomes official, the link would be able to be previewed in the app itself, and with that, you know, attract more people to click on it (and provide info to people just looking at it anyway).
So far, we have no information on when this feature will be officially released in an update, but it is expected to arrive in a future update.
Here are some other recent updates that are making WhatsApp even better
Keep in mind that the chat filter option currently has the same status as the status bar rich link preview option, which means the exact date of the release is unknown at the moment. However, once we know more, we'll make sure to share it with you, so stay tuned!
