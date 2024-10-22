WhatsApp makes it easier to add and manage contacts





In my opinion, the ability to manage contacts from any device is a welcome improvement, especially for those who primarily use WhatsApp on their computers. The option to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp is also a great addition, as it offers increased privacy and flexibility. I am particularly looking forward to the introduction of usernames, as this will further enhance privacy and streamline the process of connecting with others on the platform. Overall, these updates demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to improving user experience and privacy, and I am eager to see how these features evolve in the future.

This update also addresses the issue of losing contacts when switching devices or losing a phone. Contacts saved exclusively to WhatsApp will be securely stored and restored, even if the user's device is lost or replaced.These changes lay the groundwork for the introduction of usernames on WhatsApp, a feature designed to enhance user privacy. Usernames will provide an alternative to sharing phone numbers, allowing users to connect and communicate without disclosing personal information. While the username feature is not yet available, WhatsApp has confirmed its development and plans to release it in the future.