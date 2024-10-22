Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

WhatsApp makes it easier to add and manage contacts

WhatsApp is rolling out a significant update to its platform, focusing on enhancing the user experience with improved contact management features. The update aims to streamline how users add, manage, and interact with their contacts across various devices.

Traditionally, adding contacts on WhatsApp was restricted to mobile devices, requiring users to manually input phone numbers or scan QR codes. This update introduces the ability to add and manage contacts directly from WhatsApp Web and the Windows app, leveraging the convenience of a keyboard. This functionality will eventually extend to other linked devices, providing a seamless experience across the platform.

In addition to simplifying contact management, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to save contacts exclusively to the app. This feature offers several benefits, particularly for users who share their phones with others or manage multiple WhatsApp accounts. By saving contacts directly to WhatsApp, users can create separate lists for personal and business contacts, ensuring better organization and privacy.



This update also addresses the issue of losing contacts when switching devices or losing a phone. Contacts saved exclusively to WhatsApp will be securely stored and restored, even if the user's device is lost or replaced.

These changes lay the groundwork for the introduction of usernames on WhatsApp, a feature designed to enhance user privacy. Usernames will provide an alternative to sharing phone numbers, allowing users to connect and communicate without disclosing personal information. While the username feature is not yet available, WhatsApp has confirmed its development and plans to release it in the future.

In my opinion, the ability to manage contacts from any device is a welcome improvement, especially for those who primarily use WhatsApp on their computers. The option to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp is also a great addition, as it offers increased privacy and flexibility. I am particularly looking forward to the introduction of usernames, as this will further enhance privacy and streamline the process of connecting with others on the platform. Overall, these updates demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to improving user experience and privacy, and I am eager to see how these features evolve in the future.
