WhatsApp could add AirDrop-like file sharing feature to its iOS app
WhatsApp has been working on bringing a file sharing feature to Android users for a few months now. The first proof that WhatsApp plans to introduce this functionality dates from April, but only the Android platform was mentioned in relation to this specific feature.
Due to the limitations of the iOS ecosystem, bringing the same file sharing feature to Apple fans would have required a slightly different strategy. Thankfully, it looks like WhatsApp has found the right formula to make it possible to share files through its app similar to what AirDrop allows users to do.
With the new feature iOS users will be able to share files with people nearby using WhatsApp’s iOS app. However, the feature works slightly differently on iOS, as users are required to scan a QR code in order to start receiving the shared files, whereas Android is using a nearby device detection method that doesn’t involve any extra steps to share files.
According to the report, the AirDrop-like file sharing feature is still in the early stages of development, so WhatsApp can still change significantly the way it approaches its implementation.
Obviously, there’s a slim chance that WhatsApp won’t add the ability to share files with nearby people at all, or at least not in the near future. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one since it seems to be one of the more important features that WhatsApp is still missing.
The folks at WABetaInfo discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.15.10.70 update from the TestFlight app that the same file sharing feature tested on Android is likely to be added to the iOS app too.
The file-sharing feature is expected to work across different platforms no matter what type of phone/tablet users have. If the implementation of the feature remains the same as in the beta version of WhatsApp, iOS users will have to follow one or more extra steps to start sharing files.
Scan a QR code to start sharing files with nearby people on WhatsApp for iOS | Credits: WABetaInfo
