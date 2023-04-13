Upcoming WhatsApp Android update will allow contact editing directly within the app





This new feature enables users to add or edit contact information directly within the WhatsApp application, without having to navigate to their phone's contact list. This can be especially useful for users who frequently add new contacts or need to update existing ones. The feature is easy to access and simple to use, making it a valuable addition to the WhatsApp experience.





This feature was first reported on by Wabetainfo after some users reported seeing a new contact UI that allows the same customization options as the system's default Contacts app. This functionality is now available to a subset of users on versions 2.23.8.2, 2.23.8.4, 2.23.8.5, and 2.23.8.6, but it will be rolled out to a larger audience in the near future.









To access the feature, users simply need to open the WhatsApp application and navigate to the chat screen. From there, they can tap on the menu icon located in the top right corner of the screen and select the "New Contact" option. This will bring up a form where users can enter the contact's name, phone number, and any other relevant information. Once the information has been entered, users can save the contact directly within the app.



In addition to adding new contacts, users can also edit existing ones within the app. To do so, they simply need to navigate to the contact they wish to edit within the chat screen and tap on the contact's name. This will bring up a menu of options, including the ability to edit the contact's information, such as their name or phone number.



The ability to add and edit contacts directly within the WhatsApp application is a useful feature that simplifies the process of managing contacts for Android users. It eliminates the need to navigate to the phone's contact list, which can be time-consuming and inconvenient. The feature is easy to access and simple to use, making it a valuable addition to the WhatsApp experience. With this new feature, users can easily add and update their contacts directly within the app, ensuring that their communication stays streamlined and efficient.

