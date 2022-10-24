Vodafone launches a new offer letting small businesses use broadband for free for 12 months
If you are a small business owner, you probably feel worried about the next few months. There are talks that we might face a really hard winter this year, and on top of that, the cost-of-living crisis doesn't look like it will end anytime soon.
To help small UK businesses "mitigate rising business costs and stay connected," UK carrier Vodafone has recently launched a new broadband offer that lets small firms use the carrier's broadband for free for the first 12 months of a 24-month contract.
There are two broadband plans that fall under Vodafone's new offer: the Superfast 1 and Superfast 2. When the free 12-month period expires, customers using the Superfast 1 plan will start paying £26 (excl. VAT) per month, and those who chose the Superfast 2 will be paying £29 (excl. VAT) per month. There is also a one-time fee of £20 for the set-up costs.
The new promotion is available until November 24th, and only new and existing small business customers that have from 1 to 50 employees can take up Vodafone's offer. According to Vodafone, its new offering could save small businesses up to £348 on Internet costs for a year.
In addition to its new broadband offer, Vodafone also announced that new businesses that purchase a Vodafone SIM-only Unlimited 5G plan will also get a £200 gift card for utility bills. This is also a limited time offer.
