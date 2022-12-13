Try Visible Unlimited for lowest price, lock in a monthly rate for years to come
This story is sponsored by Visible. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Visible is still a fairly new carrier in the US but is already making waves thanks to two simple things — it uses Verizon’s reliable network with super-fast 5G speeds, and it's entirely digital. With no physical locations and lines to wait at, Visible is quick and easy to access, and the savings are passed on to the customer with a simple, cheap 5G plan.
Yes, the carrier keeps things straightforward with one main product — the Visible plan — which is basically an Unlimited at a great price. If you want some extra oomph out of it, like roaming, you can upgrade to Visible+, and that’s it. It makes the search for the best prepaid plans easy and simple, as it should be.
Right now, you can get a new plan for $15 off for the first three months — the offer is valid whether you choose to bring your own device or shop for a new one with Visible. Since the base Visible unlimited plan costs $30, this is a 50% off for the entire period! The good news does not stop here — if you join Visible by the 3rd of January, 2023, you lock in the current rate of your chosen plan for the next 5 years!
To be clear, you will be locking in the standard rate, not the promo price. However, seeing how prices are going up, having an unlimited subscription for a guaranteed $30 per month may mean you will have the cheapest 5G plan over the next 5 years. If, at some point, you skip a month or decide to switch plans, the lock-in will be voided. So, choose between Visible or Visible+ wisely!
Claim offer here
Use code 15OFF to get the $15 promo!
|Plan
|Rate
|Rate for first 3 months (use code 15OFF)
|Visible
|$30
|$15
|Visible+
|$45
|$30
If you want to bring your own device, but are worried that it wouldn’t work on the Verizon network that Visible operates on — check out the special Swap Program. The offer is simple — swap in your old phone, get a free one from Visible that works with the carrier. If you want to grab a more expensive phone, you still have the trade-in option while shopping at Visible’s store.
To break it down, here is exactly what the Visible and Visible+ plans offer:
Visible plan
- Unlimited talk, text, and data (possible slowdowns during congestion)
- Nationwide 5G and 4G LTE
- Unlimited mobile hotspot (5 Mbps speeds, possible slowdowns during congestion)
- Unlimited talk and text to Canada & Mexico (from US)
- Spam protection
- Add a smartwatch plan for only $5/mo
Visible+ plan
- Unlimited talk, text, and data (priority connection for first 50 GB, even during congestion)
- Nationwide 5G and 4G LTE (5G is upgraded to Ultra Wideband)
- Unlimited mobile hotspot (5 Mbps speeds, priority connection for first 50 GB)
- Unlimited talk, text, data from Canada & Mexico (data slows down to 2G after 0.5 GB of daily usage)
- International calling and texting from US
- Save $10 on Verizon Home Internet
- Spam protection
- Add a smartwatch plan for only $5/mo
Even the base Visible plan allows you to use your smartphone as a hotspot without having to pay extra to unlock the feature. For many users, the speedy 5G connection can even be a replacement for home internet. But if you demand a stable, fast, dedicated home connection — having a Visible+ plan will net you a $10 off on a Verizon Home Internet subscription (going down to $40).
If you want to slap a connected watch on your wrist, Visible also has the cheapest smartwatch plan, too — for an additional $5, you can add that LTE Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to your plan.
And all of that for no contracts, no fine print — just the best prepaid plan features, now at a low introductory rate that you can test-run for a full three months! Link below:
Claim offer here
Use code 15OFF to get the $15 promo!
Things that are NOT allowed: