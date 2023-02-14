Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
If you live in the UK and are in the market for a new smartwatch, you probably want to check Virgin Media O2's latest offering.
As the carrier announced in a blog post, new customers who purchase the Bigger Volt + Sports, Bigger Volt + Movies, or the Ultimate Volt bundle until February 15th will receive a Fitbit Versa 4 (worth £200) or a £100 bill credit as a gift from the company. Furthermore, customers who purchase an eligible plan during this period won't pay a set-up fee, which is usually £35 on their 18-month contract.
The Bigger Volt + Movies bundle has a price of £74 per month and comes with M250 Fibre Broadband, which offers average download speeds of 264Mbps and average upload speeds of 25Mbps, Sky Cinema HD, 200+ TV channels, and an O2 SIM with 10 GB of data.
If you are in the market for a new smartphone as well, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find awesome deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.
If you are rolling with another UK carrier but still want to get a new phone, you can visit our best Vodafone phone deals, best Tesco Mobile phone deals, best iD Mobile phone deals, best EE phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best Giffgaff phone deals articles.
In case you are not familiar, the Bigger Volt + Sports bundle comes with a price tag of £72 per month and includes Virgin Media O2's M500 Fibre Broadband, which offers average download speeds of 516Mbps and average upload speeds of 36Mbps. The bundle also comes with Sky Sports, 195+ TV channels, and an O2 SIM packed with 10GB of data.
As for Virgin Media O2's Ultimate Volt bundle, it comes with a price of £85 per month and includes the carrier's Gig1 Fibre Broadband, which offers average download speeds of 1,130Mbps. The bundle also offers 230+ channels and an O2 SIM with unlimited data.
