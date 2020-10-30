Apple iPhone users are going to want to update this app now even if they haven't used it yet
Have you ever used Apple's video creation app Clips? If it didn't come by default on your iPhone or iPad, the app can be installed from the App Store. Clips allows you to tell a story through the creation of multiple clips which can be sent to friends or family members. Even if you've never edited a video on your iPhone before, you'll find Clips easy to use. Videos can be made in both landscape and portrait on the iPhone and iPad. And you can even choose from different aspect ratios (9:16 vertical, 16:9 horizontal, 3:4 vertical, and 4:3 horizontal).
The Clips update to version 3.0 allows you to create videos "with more personality and polish"
The iPad version of Clips has also been changed with an easy-to-reach record button and large Effects browsers. Apple notes that using Clips on the iPad "makes it even simpler for young creators, students, and teachers to make great videos. Users can take full advantage of the iPad display by recording and editing in landscape orientation — an experience that is further optimized when paired with Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard, and a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. Clips automatically opens to a new 4:3 landscape project, the optimal size for full-screen videos on iPad. And Clips now supports the new Scribble feature in iPadOS 14, converting handwritten text with Apple Pencil into typed text in labels and posters."
If you've yet to try out Clips, check it out now. Apple has some great ideas when to use the app: personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini-music. And with Live Titles, captions of a user's voice can be displayed on the screen. Before you decide to share a video from the Clips app, you'll be able to watch a preview to make sure everything looks like it should. And the new Clips features a more streamlined UI that will feel like a blast of fresh air to those who have used the app before.
Apple says that some of the updates that it made to the Clips app are ones that have been requested for some time. The app is free with no in-app purchases available.