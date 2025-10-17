Verizon’s Total Wireless is handing out free service - but not everyone qualifies
California LifeLine program offers free unlimited talk, text, and 6GB data plus a smartphone for eligible residents.
Total Wireless, which operates on Verizon’s 5G network, just launched a new initiative aimed at keeping everyone connected – no matter their income.
The fast-growing, no-contract carrier has officially rolled out the California LifeLine program, giving qualifying residents access to affordable mobile service. Eligible customers can now get a Total Wireless plan with unlimited talk, unlimited text, and 6GB of high-speed data every 30 days – all for as little as $0 per month.
Applying is straightforward. California residents can sign up in-store using scannable QR codes at Total Wireless locations or apply online. People already participating in CalFresh, Medi-Cal, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, or other government assistance programs automatically qualify.
Total Wireless isn’t stopping there. The company is also expanding its LifeLine initiative nationwide to bring discounted wireless service to even more people. With about 1,900 exclusive stores across the US – over 200 of which are in California – customers can visit a store to get help, ask questions, and enroll in person.
It’s clear Verizon is on a roll when it comes to helping customers stay connected. Just recently, the carrier announced payment deferral options for government employees affected by the ongoing two-week federal shutdown.
And now, Total Wireless is doubling down on its mission to serve California’s diverse communities with reliable and affordable mobile service. It’s not just about improving connections – it’s about ensuring every household has access to essential wireless tools to stay connected.
LifeLine isn’t new – it’s a federal benefit program that helps lower the cost of phone or home internet service for eligible users. Verizon has been part of this effort for a while now, especially since it expanded its Lifeline presence in 2021 after acquiring TracFone, one of the top prepaid and Lifeline providers in the US.
Free plans and phones for eligible Californians
That’s not all – new users also get a free smartphone when they enroll. And for those who want more data, Total Wireless is offering unlimited data for just $11 per month.
Access to reliable wireless service shouldn't be out of reach for anyone. That's why we're bringing California LifeLine to Total Wireless stores across the state, making it simple for eligible residents to sign up and get connected—with no barriers, no credit checks, and no compromises on quality.
Both new and existing customers are welcome to apply – but the LifeLine benefit is limited to one per household and can’t be transferred.
It’s about keeping people connected
The bigger picture behind LifeLine
Today, Verizon also offers its own Lifeline discounts for home phone, wireless, and Fios Home Internet services. The program itself is funded through fees collected from telecom providers – and indirectly, from most phone and internet subscribers.
