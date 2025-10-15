Government shutdown putting pressure on your bills? Verizon has a solution

Verizon

Some users are already expressing gratitude. | Image credit – Verizon

Some users are already expressing gratitude. | Image credit – Verizon

For example, back during the California wildfires

all three

Do you think Verizon made the right move by offering payment deferrals during the shutdown? Absolutely – this is how companies should respond. Yeah, it’s a good gesture. Maybe, but it’s mostly PR. Doesn’t really matter to me. Absolutely – this is how companies should respond. 0% Yeah, it’s a good gesture. 0% Maybe, but it’s mostly PR. 0% Doesn’t really matter to me. 0%

Genuine help or smart PR – either way, it counts

Verizon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!