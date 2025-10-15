iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Government shutdown putting pressure on your bills? Verizon has a solution

Military members, Coast Guard, and federal employees can request payment relief through customer service.

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon has announced that it’s offering payment deferral options to government employees affected by the ongoing two-week federal shutdown. The move aims to help those struggling to keep up with bills while their paychecks are on hold.

Verizon’s plan to keep workers connected


Starting October 14, members of the US Military, Coast Guard, first responders, and other federal government employees impacted by the shutdown can contact Verizon to request flexible payment arrangements. The company says the goal is to ensure affected customers stay connected without added stress during the shutdown.

Verizon is dedicated to supporting our customers and the communities we serve. We understand the ongoing federal government shutdown may create financial difficulties for members of the U.S. Military, Coast Guard, federal employees and first responders. If federal employees need relief during the shutdown, they can reach out to us and we will keep them connected.
– Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, October 14, 2025

Customers can call 1-800-VERIZON to speak with support, and will need to verify their federal or military employment to qualify for the payment deferral options. This program gives eligible users a temporary break from overdue payments, ensuring their service isn’t interrupted while the government remains closed.

So far, Verizon is leading the way


A nighttime photo of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., glowing yellow and orange against a deep blue sky.
Some users are already expressing gratitude. | Image credit – Verizon

At the moment, Verizon is the only major carrier offering direct assistance to federal workers affected by the shutdown – and that’s definitely a good look for the company. Still, it probably won’t stay alone for long.

T-Mobile and AT&T have a history of following similar steps during difficult times, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they jump in with their own programs soon. We’ve seen all three carriers coordinate before, especially during national emergencies or disasters. 

For example, back during the California wildfires, all three offered temporary relief to help customers keep their lines active while facing tough circumstances.

Do you think Verizon made the right move by offering payment deferrals during the shutdown?

Genuine help or smart PR – either way, it counts


Whether this move comes straight from the new CEO Dan Schulman’s genuine desire to help, or as part of a well-timed PR push, the outcome is what matters most. Federal workers and first responders facing financial strain will get some breathing room – and I guess that’s what counts.

In times like this, a bit of corporate compassion goes a long way, and Verizon’s early response sets a strong example for others to follow.

Government shutdown putting pressure on your bills? Verizon has a solution

Tsveta Ermenkova
