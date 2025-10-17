Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why

Phonearena team
rezapci
rezapci
Arena Apprentice
• 12h agoedited

Visible wireless are on SOS iPhone 15 pro since 11 pm EST in Dearborn Mi

Calamitygirl
Calamitygirl
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

Wyandotte, Mi no Wifi!

Gahaba02.
Gahaba02.
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

My Wifi is hit or miss since Thursday around 11:30 pm. losing all of my phone use for a few hours mid morning 1am -4 am. frustrated.

Gahaba02.
Gahaba02.
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago
↵Gahaba02. said:

My Wifi is hit or miss since Thursday around 11:30 pm. losing all of my phone use for a few hours mid morning 1am -4 am. frustrated.

Forgot to state I'm in Swartz creek, Mi.

mbess
mbess
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

SOS in Iowa now, was working earlier this am

