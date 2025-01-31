Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

What are T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon doing in the aftermath of the LA wildfires?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
The three logos ot AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
The three major telcos, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, are tirelessly working to restore connectivity in areas affected by the brutal California wildfires.

They are deploying temporary mobile assets and supporting recovery efforts, which is crucial in the aftermath of the disaster. While network services are largely operational, repairs to damaged fiber infrastructure remain ongoing. Each provider has taken distinct steps to address network disruptions and assist impacted communities, Light Reading notes.

Verizon uses portable generators to maintain service


Verizon has restored nearly 90% of its affected cell sites, with minimal impact reported in Pasadena and Altadena. The company has used satellite backhaul and portable generators to maintain service and deployed a temporary cell site in the Palisades after fire damage destroyed an existing one.

Verizon has also extended fee waivers for affected customers and continues to provide free Wi-Fi and charging stations at designated locations, including Red Cross shelters. The Verizon Foundation has contributed $1 million to wildfire relief efforts and has sponsored the FireAid benefit concert to support rebuilding efforts.

AT&T deploys "Flying COWs"


AT&T has reported that its wireless network in Greater Los Angeles is operating at 99% capacity, with over 91% of its affected cell sites restored. Its FirstNet team has worked closely with emergency responders, deploying mobile assets such as Compact Rapid Deployables and "Flying COWs" (Cells on Wings) to provide temporary coverage.

AT&T’s Super Cell on Wheels (Super COWs) generate 10 times the capacity of a regular antenna to support emergency services.

These drone-based cell sites, deployed in Malibu and surrounding areas, can support up to 90 users at a time and transmit 4GB of data per hour. AT&T has also distributed portable power packs and free mobile hotspots in affected areas. The company has pledged $2 million to the FireAid benefit concert, and its subsidiary, DirecTV, will broadcast the event for free.

T-Mobile sets up a "lite site"


T-Mobile has stated that its network is now fully operational, with temporary assets in place to address remaining service gaps. It has deployed mobile command centers for first responders and installed temporary communication hubs, including Satellite Cells on Wheels (SatCOWs) and Satellite Cells on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs).

Recommended Stories
A longer-term temporary tower, known as a "lite site," is being set up at Palisades Recreation Center. T-Mobile has expanded its free talk, text, and data services for impacted residents and donated $1 million to the American Red Cross. Through February 4, T-Mobile is doubling customer donations made via its T-Life app, matching up to an additional $1 million for wildfire relief.

If you are in the area, have you been experiencing communication issues? Let me know in the comments below.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless