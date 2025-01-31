What are T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon doing in the aftermath of the LA wildfires?
A longer-term temporary tower, known as a "lite site," is being set up at Palisades Recreation Center. T-Mobile has expanded its free talk, text, and data services for impacted residents and donated $1 million to the American Red Cross. Through February 4, T-Mobile is doubling customer donations made via its T-Life app, matching up to an additional $1 million for wildfire relief.
They are deploying temporary mobile assets and supporting recovery efforts, which is crucial in the aftermath of the disaster. While network services are largely operational, repairs to damaged fiber infrastructure remain ongoing. Each provider has taken distinct steps to address network disruptions and assist impacted communities, Light Reading notes.
Verizon uses portable generators to maintain service
Verizon has restored nearly 90% of its affected cell sites, with minimal impact reported in Pasadena and Altadena. The company has used satellite backhaul and portable generators to maintain service and deployed a temporary cell site in the Palisades after fire damage destroyed an existing one.
Verizon has also extended fee waivers for affected customers and continues to provide free Wi-Fi and charging stations at designated locations, including Red Cross shelters. The Verizon Foundation has contributed $1 million to wildfire relief efforts and has sponsored the FireAid benefit concert to support rebuilding efforts.
AT&T deploys "Flying COWs"
AT&T has reported that its wireless network in Greater Los Angeles is operating at 99% capacity, with over 91% of its affected cell sites restored. Its FirstNet team has worked closely with emergency responders, deploying mobile assets such as Compact Rapid Deployables and "Flying COWs" (Cells on Wings) to provide temporary coverage.
AT&T’s Super Cell on Wheels (Super COWs) generate 10 times the capacity of a regular antenna to support emergency services.
These drone-based cell sites, deployed in Malibu and surrounding areas, can support up to 90 users at a time and transmit 4GB of data per hour. AT&T has also distributed portable power packs and free mobile hotspots in affected areas. The company has pledged $2 million to the FireAid benefit concert, and its subsidiary, DirecTV, will broadcast the event for free.
T-Mobile sets up a "lite site"
T-Mobile has stated that its network is now fully operational, with temporary assets in place to address remaining service gaps. It has deployed mobile command centers for first responders and installed temporary communication hubs, including Satellite Cells on Wheels (SatCOWs) and Satellite Cells on Light Trucks (SatCOLTs).
If you are in the area, have you been experiencing communication issues? Let me know in the comments below.
