Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
The nations' largest carrier, Verizon, has suffered an outage on Monday morning. Verizon customers and others trying to make a phone call to one of the wireless providers' subscribers have been unable to connect to the number dialed. Instead, the caller has been getting a message saying that Verizon can not complete the call at this time. The issue put Verizon at the top of DownDetector's listing of companies suffering with their own outages.
Yours Truly has had problems connecting to family members using Verizon this morning. Areas where Verizon is having problems include New York City, Miami, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh, Sarasota, and more.