Verizon announces Smart Display with 4G LTE support and Alexa

The new Smart Display supports 4G LTE connectivity to help during outages and setup

The Smart Display features an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The storage and RAM may seem quite modest, but compared to other Smart Displays, such as the Echo Show 8 from 2021, it's double. Verizon's Smart Display also has a front-facing camera with a privacy shutter.







