Verizon launches Home Awareness feature that turns routers into motion detectors
It’s not just Google that’s making its smart speakers more sensible to motion, but carriers like Verizon too. The Big Red has just announced two new features coming to its customers, Home Awareness and Device Identification.
These are home solutions meant to add an extra layer of security for those using Verizon’s Fios services, and the best thing about them is that they’re completely free.
“We’re bringing to market a technology that will help customers better understand their home without the need for cameras or sensors. We’re excited to partner with Origin Wireless on this new state-of-the-art technology that gives Verizon customers even more value for their money,” said Pavan Challa, Director of Product Management at Verizon.
In addition to Home Awareness,Verizon announced it has teamed up with SAM Seamless Network to provide customers with Device Identification, a new feature that lets customers monitor their home network for new or previously unrecognized devices.
The new home solution goes a bit deeper, as you’ll be able to change some details of devices on the network, such as customize naming conventions. Just like Home Awareness, Device ID is available for free to all customers on eligible Fios routers.
With the new Home Awareness feature, Verizon customers will be able to enable select Fios router models to detect “disruptions” in existing WiFi signals in the home and let the user know if there’s unexpected motion. The home solution uses WiFi sensing technology to detect motion and reports any suspicious activity in a home via the My Fios App.
Home Awareness can be enabled form the My Fios app on the Internet dashboard, but you’ll have to enroll in the program before being able to use it. There’s just one Fios router known to be compatible with Home Awareness and a Fios extender, G3100 and E3200, respectively.
