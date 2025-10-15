Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious General Rad Slavov • Published: Oct 15, 2025, 10:16 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... Do you like the idea of using your phone as a PC by connecting it to an external display? Like Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵RadSlavov said: Do you like the idea of using your phone as a PC by connecting it to an external display? ... idk bro Like 1 Reactions All Quote Gswho723 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Not only did they change this (Which I haven't experienced) but they also disabled interactive touches when using a tablet as a touch pad for some games via Dex now! This sucks. This happened 3 updates ago and it makes it hard when I have my Tab S8 connected to HDMI and I'm playing Call of Duty: Mobile. Shame on you Samsung! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 1d ago ↵Gswho723 said: Not only did they change this (Which I haven't experienced) but they also disabled interactive touches when using a tablet as a touch pad for some games via Dex now! This sucks. This happened 3 updates ago and it makes it hard when I have my Tab S8 connected to HDMI and I'm playing Call of Duty: Mobile. Shame on you Samsung! ... Yeah, hopefully we'll get our missing features back soon! Like Reactions All Quote nickthaskater Arena Apprentice • 11h ago ... Thank you for calling this out. I and others have done so via the Samsung Members forums as well. I was excited to get OneUI 8 only to boot into DeX and find:* Lost ability to snap windows to quadrants/corners (two-app split-screen only now). * The UI scaling is all over the place (although this seems to be a theme with OneUI 8 in general - everything feels like it's overly padded and scaled up for a senior citizen). Example: The Finder in DeX has a hilariously large UI compared to anything else. * The new "start menu" app drawer is a cluttered mess and it no longer mirrors how I've set up my app drawer on my phone. * App windows have lost their persistent sizing. In OneUI 7 I could resize a window, close it, then re-open the app and the window would be located where I closed it and the same size. In OneUI 8 I have to resize and relocate the window every time I re-open the app. This is super annoying. * The ridiculous home screen padding on the top, bottom, left and right sides - why do I need to codense all of my desktop icons into the middle of the screen now? * Lost the ability to drag and select multiple items on the home screen. Google's desktop mode is still buried in Developer Options for a reason. Nearly 10 years of Samsung DeX, and Google still hasn't properly launched the native desktop mode. Samsung should not have kneecapped DeX just to align the base when it comes with significant steps backwards. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
