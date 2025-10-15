Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious

Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

Do you like the idea of using your phone as a PC by connecting it to an external display?

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵RadSlavov said:

Do you like the idea of using your phone as a PC by connecting it to an external display?

idk bro

Gswho723
Gswho723
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Not only did they change this (Which I haven't experienced) but they also disabled interactive touches when using a tablet as a touch pad for some games via Dex now! This sucks. This happened 3 updates ago and it makes it hard when I have my Tab S8 connected to HDMI and I'm playing Call of Duty: Mobile. Shame on you Samsung!

Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 1d ago
↵Gswho723 said:

Not only did they change this (Which I haven't experienced) but they also disabled interactive touches when using a tablet as a touch pad for some games via Dex now! This sucks. This happened 3 updates ago and it makes it hard when I have my Tab S8 connected to HDMI and I'm playing Call of Duty: Mobile. Shame on you Samsung!

Yeah, hopefully we'll get our missing features back soon!

nickthaskater
nickthaskater
Arena Apprentice
• 11h ago

Thank you for calling this out. I and others have done so via the Samsung Members forums as well. I was excited to get OneUI 8 only to boot into DeX and find:


* Lost ability to snap windows to quadrants/corners (two-app split-screen only now).

* The UI scaling is all over the place (although this seems to be a theme with OneUI 8 in general - everything feels like it's overly padded and scaled up for a senior citizen). Example: The Finder in DeX has a hilariously large UI compared to anything else.

* The new "start menu" app drawer is a cluttered mess and it no longer mirrors how I've set up my app drawer on my phone.

* App windows have lost their persistent sizing. In OneUI 7 I could resize a window, close it, then re-open the app and the window would be located where I closed it and the same size. In OneUI 8 I have to resize and relocate the window every time I re-open the app. This is super annoying.

* The ridiculous home screen padding on the top, bottom, left and right sides - why do I need to codense all of my desktop icons into the middle of the screen now?

* Lost the ability to drag and select multiple items on the home screen.


Google's desktop mode is still buried in Developer Options for a reason. Nearly 10 years of Samsung DeX, and Google still hasn't properly launched the native desktop mode. Samsung should not have kneecapped DeX just to align the base when it comes with significant steps backwards.

