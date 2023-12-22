Bring your own phone to Verizon and lock in a great deal on unlimited service for three years

Verizon and bring your phone with you for the ride, you can enjoy the Unlimited Welcome service for $25 per line per month with four lines and Auto Pay. The price is guaranteed for three years. Let's say that you absolutely love your current phone and you have no plans to get rid of it. But perhaps the carrier you're using isn't living up to your expectations. There is something that you can do about this scenario thanks to a new deal from Verizon . For a limited time only, when you switch toand bring your phone with you for the ride, you can enjoy the Unlimited Welcome service for $25 per line per month with four lines and Auto Pay. The price is guaranteed for three years.





Normally, with four lines and Auto Pay, you'd be paying $120 a month for Unlimited Welcome. By bringing your own phone, you're saving 17% month after month after month for 36 months. Note that the price guarantee does not include fees and taxes. The plan comes with: Normally, with four lines and Auto Pay, you'd be paying $120 a month for Unlimited Welcome. By bringing your own phone, you're saving 17% month after month after month for 36 months. Note that the price guarantee does not include fees and taxes. The plan comes with:

Unlimited talk, text, and data.

Nationwide 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.

Talk, text, and unlimited data in Mexico and Canada.



Unlimited texting from the U.S. to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Stream content up to 480p HD.

Add Verizon Home Internet for as low as $40 per month if service is available in your area.

Now here's the rest of the deal. For the first time, Verizon is offering two ad-supported streaming services, Netflix and Max, together in one package for just $10 per month which generates savings of over 40% for Verizon 's myPlan customers. Combine the pair with the $10/month Disney bundle which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, and you'll have subscriptions to five of the top content streamers around (Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) for only $20 per month.









We should point out that the Unlimited Welcome plan offers connectivity with Verizon 's Nationwide 5G service. To access the carrier's faster 5G Ultra Wideband service, you will need to subscribe to either Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate.





