Verizon is down again for some customers
Verizon seems to be experiencing network issues for the second time in a month.
Update from September 26, 2025:
Verizon has things mostly under control now, with outage reports trending down on Downdetector. The company tells us that a fiber cut in Southern California impacted some customers, and service has been restored for most of them.
The original story follows below:
It appears that Verizon has been experiencing issues since yesterday, though it appears to have worsened now.
It doesn't appear widespread, though, with outage monitoring website Downdetector showing 600 reports as of 10:30 AM ET.
The outage is affecting both smartphone and home internet customers and isn't limited to one state or region, with complaints coming in from various parts of the US.
Verizon expects to restore service by tonight.
Verizon's website says that the company is aware of the problem and is working to fix it. According to the company's website, the problem started on September 25 at 11:01 PM, though some customers have been having problems since before that.
Disgruntled Verizon customers are voicing their frustration online."
According to a Reddit user who seemingly reached out to the company, planned network enhancements didn't proceed as intended, leading to network issues. Verizon hopes to fix the problem by tonight.
I was told network enhancements didn't go as planned. Not sure if that is true to not.
–MJBGator, Reddit user, September 2025
Earlier this month, Verizon went down for thousands of customers across the US for several hours. As per policy, the carrier compensated customers who were without service for 24 hours and had contacted the company.
We wonder whether the deployment of standalone 5G (5G SA) has something to do with today's disruption. Verizon has reportedly started turning on its (5G SA) network to make sure that buyers of Apple's latest smartwatches have the best experience.
We have requested details from Verizon and will update the article if we hear back.
