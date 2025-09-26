Verizon is down again for some customers

Update from September 26, 2025:





Verizon has things mostly under control now, with outage reports trending down on Downdetector. The company tells us that a fiber cut in Southern California impacted some customers, and service has been restored for most of them.





The original story follows below:





It appears that Verizon has been experiencing issues since yesterday, though it appears to have worsened now.









The It doesn't appear widespread, though, with outage monitoring website Downdetector showing 600 reports as of 10:30 AM ET.The outage is affecting both smartphone and home internet customers and isn't limited to one state or region, with complaints coming in from various parts of the US.









Verizon 's website says that the company is 's website says that the company is aware of the problem and is working to fix it. According to the company's website, the problem started on September 25 at 11:01 PM, though some customers have been having problems since before that.









Verizon hopes to fix the problem by tonight. According to a Reddit user who seemingly reached out to the company, planned network enhancements didn't proceed as intended, leading to network issues.hopes to fix the problem by tonight.

–MJBGator, Reddit user, September 2025





Is Verizon down for you? Yes. No. Not for me but for others in my household. Left Verizon after the last outage. Yes. 85.71% No. 14.29% Not for me but for others in my household. 0% Left Verizon after the last outage. 0%









Verizon has reportedly started turning on its (5G SA) network to make sure that buyers of Apple's latest smartwatches have the best experience. We wonder whether the deployment of standalone 5G (5G SA) has something to do with today's disruption.has reportedly started turning on its (5G SA) network to make sure that buyers of Apple's latest smartwatches have the best experience.





We have requested details from Verizon and will update the article if we hear back.