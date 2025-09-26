Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15 release to come earlier than usual, so here's what you should know about it

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Skizzo
Skizzo
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I love OnePlus, and have owned a couple of their phones (and a watch), so I'm always excited to see what they cook up.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
Hudsy
Hudsy
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I really want a open 2 but with no news on that I may be forced to get the 15. Still won't be disappointed.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 18h ago

I think you may be getting your SoCs confused?


In an article from last week, PA says OnePlus will be the first to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

In this article you say it'll be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.


Which is it, can you please clarify?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless