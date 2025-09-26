Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

ChatGPT is getting creepily good at knowing what you need before you even ask

General
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited

This is why Open ai is the best. Its always updating in things you need in daily use.


"And that’s where I’m not fully sold. Handing over more and more of our daily life for AI to process feels less like smart help and more like outsourcing our thinking – and I’m not sure that’s such a good trade-off in the long run."


If you have nothing to conceal, this should not be a concern. Dont matter what ai it is.


NyePhone
NyePhone
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵TuGa121 said:

This is why Open ai is the best. Its always updating in things you need in daily use.


"And that’s where I’m not fully sold. Handing over more and more of our daily life for AI to process feels less like smart help and more like outsourcing our thinking – and I’m not sure that’s such a good trade-off in the long run."


If you have nothing to conceal, this should not be a concern. Dont matter what ai it is.

I don't think that's what Tsveta was getting at, in that paragraph. Our brain is like a muscle, it needs daily exercise. I think AI definitely has some compelling uses, but people handing over every task to these large language models are going to begin to lose the ability to think critically.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵NyePhone said:

I don't think that's what Tsveta was getting at, in that paragraph. Our brain is like a muscle, it needs daily exercise. I think AI definitely has some compelling uses, but people handing over every task to these large language models are going to begin to lose the ability to think critically.

They must make that decision; I rarely use AI even on the Fold 7. Its a choice.

fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵NyePhone said:

I don't think that's what Tsveta was getting at, in that paragraph. Our brain is like a muscle, it needs daily exercise. I think AI definitely has some compelling uses, but people handing over every task to these large language models are going to begin to lose the ability to think critically.

I echo that concern as well. AI may not be trying to completely replace human intelligence, but it could distract us long enough to stop using ours. It's a clever trap and I fear we're falling for it under the guise of convenience.

What happens when we no longer make decisions without first consulting an AI?

fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

We're sleepwalking to our subjugation and calling it progress. Tech bros care about the money, not what's best for society. Let's approach cautiously

J.r.J.
J.r.J.
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
↵fatTony said:

I echo that concern as well. AI may not be trying to completely replace human intelligence, but it could distract us long enough to stop using ours. It's a clever trap and I fear we're falling for it under the guise of convenience.

What happens when we no longer make decisions without first consulting an AI?

i got feeling that convenience will kill us. It's already making us half paralised/cripled/, like fine motorical movemants and mental states.

