Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Apps

Apple has been giving Zoom special treatment - the only app with iPad camera multitasking

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 10, 2021, 6:09 AM
Apple has been giving Zoom special treatment - the only app with iPad camera multitasking
Last year, iPadOS finally added support for the Zoom app to be used while multitasking in Split View mode, in iPads across the board.

For a while, there was a small problem: while the Zoom app itself ran perfectly fine while multitasking, the iPad camera would stop working as soon as you entered Split View. Yet shortly after, this issue was fixed as well, and the Zoom camera began working alongside any other multitasking apps.

This has been a huge benefit for students or those in the workplace who are required to have the camera on in video conferences, but who also use their iPad for taking notes or looking up references. 

Yet many of you may have noticed that most other video conferencing apps—or simply apps who use your iPad's camera—instantly lose connection to the camera as soon as Split View mode is activated. 

Even globally popular apps such as Skype and Facebook Messenger don't seem to have the multitasking camera functionality privilege that only Zoom (and FaceTime, naturally) enjoys. People have noticed and been banging their heads over it for a while now, but it seems we finally have an answer. 

It's entirely a question of "entitlements" offered on Apple's side, and they've been playing favorites with developers all this time.

Just a week ago, Jeremy Provost—an iOS app developer—published a blog post casting some light on why only Zoom (and probably an unknown select group of apps) seem to have privileged access to the camera while in Split View. 

Provost had released his own app, "Participant for Zoom," which runs as a Zoom client and provides a simplified version of Zoom with extra convenience features. Yet Provost was surprised to find that unlike Zoom—which his app runs as a modded version—the camera failed to work while in Split View.

Provost made some inquiries, and eventually found out that the Split View camera functionality was apparently one of Apple's private "entitlements" which Apple only grants to apps it deems worthy. So far, we only know of Zoom and FaceTime as boasting that feature.

The odd thing is, while most so-called entitlements are publicly documented and open for developers to apply for (such as CarPlay integration, for example), acquiring this particular camera functionality is quite a secretive process, lacking any public documentation. It seems Apple doesn't even want to let developers in on the fact that it exists, unless the company so chooses. 

...It doesn’t make sense for this to be private, undocumented, and only accessible to Apple’s preferred partners. You can’t say “we treat every developer the same” while privately giving special capabilities to certain developers.

So, why is Zoom getting this ultra-special treatment? Why does it get to use the camera in Split View mode while all other developers—even at Facebook—are left in the dark?

We still don't know, and Provost has contacted Apple's developers with a request to use this elusive "iPad camera multitasking" API (the information for which he received from Zoom representatives). As far as we know, he is still awaiting an answer from them. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

10 invaluable Amazon Prime benefits you didn't know about (2021)
by Martin Filipov,  0
10 invaluable Amazon Prime benefits you didn't know about (2021)
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
by Daniel Petrov,  1
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Google launches new feature to allow Roku users to access YouTube TV
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google launches new feature to allow Roku users to access YouTube TV
Apple to ditch Qualcomm with 2023 iPhone; use in-house 5G modem: Kuo
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Apple to ditch Qualcomm with 2023 iPhone; use in-house 5G modem: Kuo
Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix accused of manipulating the price of DRAM chips
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix accused of manipulating the price of DRAM chips
Some factories churning out the Apple iPhone in India are infected with COVID-19
by Alan Friedman,  3
Some factories churning out the Apple iPhone in India are infected with COVID-19

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE
Popular stories
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
T-Mobile's last-minute Mother's Day deal can hook you up with a free 5G iPhone 12

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless