Update to iOS Google app makes it more like a browser than before

A server-side update to the iOS version of the Google app has added a "Tabs" button on the bottom of the screen. 9to5 Google notes that tapping on this button shows your open apps from the Home tab (your Discover feature), and Google Search. In addition, the Collections tab saves locations, images, and pages taken from your recent activity.





The idea that Google is turning the Google app into a browser makes sense when you read what it says when you tap on the search bar at the top of the home screen. Tap on it and you'll see a list of recent searches. On top of the menu it says Search or type URL (italics ours).





In settings, you can decide how long you want to keep a page open in tabs. The current options include: Never, one day, one week, or one month. You can install the latest version of the Google app for iOS from the App Store although that is no guarantee that you will have the version with the updated "Tabs" button.





Do we really need another browser option on iOS? Personally, this writer has made Opera the default browser on his iPhone thanks to the more precise Desktop Mode. Some apps that won't convert to desktop in Safari (like the New York Times, and even our site) do so perfectly on Opera.

