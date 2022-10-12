UK carrier Vodafone now offers the Nokia G60, Nokia's latest budget phone
UK carrier Vodafone is now offering the Nokia G60 5G, a new budget-friendly Nokia phone, which customers can buy with Vodafone EVO starting from £23 per month with a £9 upfront cost. The phone is also available with Vodafone's Pay As You Go service.
In case you are not familiar with Vodafone EVO, these plans let you choose your contract length and the upfront cost of the device you want to purchase. It also gives you access to perks like Vodafone's Battery Refresh initiative — a battery change at no cost—and the company's Device Care, which are free health checks and valuations of your devices from a tech team.
The Nokia G60 5G also comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for smooth scrolling throughout the internet and social media, and playing light video games — this phone isn’t a powerhouse after all.
The handset also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, as well as a microSD card slot in case 128GB aren't enough. All this is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.
On its back, the Nokia G60 5G has a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, the handset uses an 8MP snapper.
Now, is the Nokia G60 worth your money? Well, we haven't tested it yet, so we can't say for sure. However, for a little more money, you can get a OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which we expect to have slightly better performance and much faster charging. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy A53, which comes with a much better display. Still, the Nokia G60 is the cheapest of the phones mentioned, so it’s worth considering.
In case you are not familiar with Vodafone EVO, these plans let you choose your contract length and the upfront cost of the device you want to purchase. It also gives you access to perks like Vodafone's Battery Refresh initiative — a battery change at no cost—and the company's Device Care, which are free health checks and valuations of your devices from a tech team.
As for the Nokia G60 5G, it was released this September. It's made out of a 60% recycled plastic body, so it’s clearly made for the eco-friendly crowd. This entry from Nokia is also for people who don't want to spend much on a new phone but still want a steady performance. And since the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which beats under the hood of the Nokia G60, is a solid mid-range processor, this phone should deliver that performance.
Furthermore, for the first time, a phone from the G series receives three years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. We usually see that on the more expensive Nokia X series.
The Nokia G60 5G also comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for smooth scrolling throughout the internet and social media, and playing light video games — this phone isn’t a powerhouse after all.
The handset also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, as well as a microSD card slot in case 128GB aren't enough. All this is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.
On its back, the Nokia G60 5G has a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, the handset uses an 8MP snapper.
Now, is the Nokia G60 worth your money? Well, we haven't tested it yet, so we can't say for sure. However, for a little more money, you can get a OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which we expect to have slightly better performance and much faster charging. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy A53, which comes with a much better display. Still, the Nokia G60 is the cheapest of the phones mentioned, so it’s worth considering.
However, if you're in the market for a new, more powerful and premium smartphone, you should definitely check our best Vodafone phone deals page. And if you are using the services of another carrier, feel free to see our best Virgin Media phone deals, best O2 phone deals, top EE phone deals, and best Three phone deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: