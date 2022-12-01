UK carrier Virgin Media O2 launches amazing giveaways for Christmas
"Winter is coming, we know what's coming with it." Yes, we know, Jon Snow. This year, with it come amazing gifts and surprises from Virgin Media O2. As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, it is now offering hundreds of vouchers and giveaways for the festive season through its Priority app.
Until December 19th, Priority members will have a chance to win £100 vouchers to spend at Sainsbury's, Puma, and Argos. The giveaway also includes £50 Virgin Experience Days vouchers and £50 Boost gaming vouchers, which members can use on Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and other devices. Customers will also have the opportunity to win over 100 Limitless ODEON passes and participate in a Meta Quest 2 bundle giveaway worth over £1000.
But the surprises don't end here. From mid-December until early January, Priority members will have a chance to win a seven-night vacation for two to Tenerife or a three-night trip for two to Budapest. Furthermore, Priority users will have the opportunity to win tickets to a gig of their choice at an O2 Academy venue, free takeaways for a year with UberEATS, a one-year Hussle gym membership, or Secret Cinema tickets for a full year.
To join Virgin Media O2's giveaway, you just need to tap "Enter Now" in the Priority app, and you will automatically be entered into the Prize Draw. Keep in mind that you have only one entry per mobile number.
