UK carrier Virgin Media O2 launches a new offer giving small businesses 3 months of free broadband

We have amazing news for all small businesses in the UK that are in need of a new broadband service. Virgin Media O2 has announced an all-new Spring Savings offer for small business customers, providing them with 3 months of free Voom Fibre business broadband. The deal is available to new and current customers eligible for contract renewal and applies to all Solus, Bundle, and Volt packages.

Virgin Media O2 offers four Voom Fibre speed tiers with download speeds of 400Mbps, 600Mbps, 800Mbps, and 1Gbps. According to the carrier, the new offer will allow Solus customers to save up to £99 with Voom 400; £126 with Voom 600; £153 with Voom 800; and £180 with Voom Gig1. As for the bundle customers, the carrier claims that the offer will help them save up to £120 with Voom 400; £147 with Voom 600; £174 with Voom 800; and £201 with Voom Gig1.

To take advantage of the new offer, business customers will need to get their new broadband service on a 24-month contract and use the SPRINGSAVINGS code at the point of purchase. However, we suggest you act fast if you are interested in Virgin Media O2's new offering because the promotion ends on March 31st.

But if you are happy with your current broadband provider and you just want to buy a new, more powerful smartphone instead, you can check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.

