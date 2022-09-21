UK carrier Three partners with Freshwave to give customers better indoor signal
You have probably noticed that you have a bad reception signal in some buildings. This is because modern materials like, for example, energy-efficient glass interfere with the penetration of outdoor cellular signals.
In order to fix that issue for its customers, UK carrier Three has just partnered with Freshwave, thus letting its users use the company's Neutral Host In-Building mobile network. The goal of this partnership is to improve indoor 4G coverage at places equipped with Freshwave's technology.
Freshwave builds the cell networks using equipment of its own choice and then scatters the mobile signal of the carriers it has partnered with. All four major UK mobile operators participated in the creation of the JOTS NHIB specification, which makes it simple for the company to provide the whole service.
But wait, what is this technology that Freshwave uses? Well, as the press release explains, the Joint Operator Technical Specifications (JOTS) Neutral Host In-Building (NHIB) specification is an agreed technical standard that basically connects small indoor 4G cells.
According to the announcement, 80% of mobile calls originate indoors. But a bad reception can reduce business productivity and increase frustration. This is why Freshwave guarantees that businesses at sites with JOTS NHIB will have strong and stable mobile services without placing "extra pressure" on the outdoor 4G and 5G networks.
