Best iPhone 13 Vodafone deals in May 2022
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are out to grab yourself a new iPhone and your mobile contract is up for renewal, it’s always a good idea to check which UK carrier will give you the best offer or best conditions before tying the knot for another couple of years.
And it just so happens that there are often great phone deals at Vodafone UK, complete with some perks and extras that carry extra value. So, let’s see what current iPhone deals there are.
Vodafone benefits when buying an iPhone
Even when it's out of iPhone deal season, Vodafone has a couple of permanent perks attached to its plans, which add a good amount of value for customers.
Battery Refresh: if your iPhone battery’s health slumps and it needs replacing, Vodafone will do that for free. The service covers up to three years after buying an iPhone on a Vodafone plan. To check battery health, you need to go into the Battery Refresh Tool within the My Vodafone app.
Total Care Warranty: a two-year warranty, which covers for any manufacturing defects and repairs. In contrast, Apple’s iPhones typically cam with only 1 year of warranty and you need to pay for AppleCare+ if you want more peace of mind.
Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro Max deals
With Vodafone’s payment flexibility, you can choose both upfront cost and number of monthly installments. With the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can go for as low as £49 upfront and 36 monthly payments of £30.
Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro deals
No discounts for the iPhone 13 Pro this month, but you still have a choice of flexible payments, so you can soften that blow. The lowest you can go is £49 upfront and 36 installments of £27.
Vodafone iPhone 13 deals
Apple’s mainstream iPhone has no bells and whistles, like a telephoto camera and ProMotion display, but delivers on performance, battery life, reliability, and camera performance. With Vodafone right now, you can grab one for £29 upfront and £21 per month for 3 years. The time period can be shortened with Vodafone’s payment plan flexibility.
Vodafone iPhone 13 mini deals
If you are a fan of the tiny iPhone form factor, the iPhone 13 mini is your last chance to grab one, as reports say Apple will be canceling the mini with the iPhone 14 series. With Vodafone right now, you can get one for £29 upfront and £19 per month for 36 months. If you want to go for less monthly payments, you are free to do that at the phone plan stage.
Vodafone iPhone SE deals
The classic iPhone SE with its home buttons still entices those that prefer function over form. Plus, it also helps that it’s the cheapest contemporary iPhone you can buy. With Vodafone, get the iPhone SE for £19 upfront and £11 per month for 36 months. Again, this is flexible and you can shorten the phone plan to 3 months, if you wish.
