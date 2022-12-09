Twitter will soon tell you if your posts have been secretly restricted





Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Now, Musk didn't explain what it means to be "shadowbanned" on the platform. However, in a Bloomberg



Disfavored accounts get added to various blacklists, such as the "Trends Blacklist," which prevents tweets from becoming trending, and the "Search Blacklist," which Weiss doesn't explain what it does but most likely restricts tweets from appearing in searches. Weiss also notes that Twitter doesn't call these techniques "shadow banning." Instead, employees call these methods "Visibility Filtering," or "VF."



To better understand what VF does, a senior Twitter employee told Weiss that this is a way for Twitter employees to "suppress what people see to different levels."



Apparently, Elon Musk's revamping of Twitter continues with full force. As the man himself announced via a tweet, the platform is currently working on an update that will show "your true account status," so you will know if your account has been shadowbanned. In addition to that, you will receive information explaining why your account has been restricted and how you can appeal the ban.