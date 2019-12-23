This new feature on Google Translate might challenge Duolingo and Babbel

Google Translate is working on Flashcards for Phrasebook pic.twitter.com/277BNsltql — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 20, 2019

There’s never been a time with more resources for learning a new language, whether it be through YouTube videos, podcasts, or that ubiquitous green owl. However, Google seems to be gearing up to challenge Duolingo’s grip on the mobile language-learning market, with a killer new feature making its way to users.As spotted by rogue hacker Jane Manchun Wong, the feature is none other than support for flashcards. As the video below shows, the Translate app may soon allow you to practice your saved phrases, with support for audio and shuffling.The Translate app has always been focused on translation, not learning, but recently the app has added support for a ‘Phrasebook’, where users can save their most used phrases. This rumoured app represents a natural extension of that function.This feature doesn’t have any official support yet, of course, and release is still held back by ifs and whens. Regardless, it’s certainly poised to significantly expand the functionality of one of Google’s most recognizable services.This doesn’t mean Duolingo will immediately feel the competition, especially as Translate doesn’t have any true learning resources. However, it might provide a great solution for language learners who just need a way to practice their vocabulary and don’t necessarily need a robust curriculum.In other news, Translate also received an update that offers improved offline translation and enhanced support for 10 more languages.