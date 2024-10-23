Tim Cook once again in China, but no word on Apple Intelligence
Once again, Tim Cook is in China – that's the second time the Apple CEO has visited the country that houses the world's largest smartphone market. Back in May, Tim Cook unveiled the largest Apple Store outside the US.
Now, he's back in Beijing to meet China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong. I'm willing to bet any amount of money that they've discussed the rollout of Apple Intelligence in China, but – spoiler alert – nothing is certain at this point.
In the US, Apple has partnered with OpenAI's ChatGPT for its iPhone 16. In China, however, Apple may have to partner with Baidu’s Ernie LLM due to local restrictions, delaying the rollout of its own AI features.
So, launching AI in China requires a government-issued permit. So far, China has given the green light to 188 domestic AI services, leaving Apple’s offering stuck in limbo. And it's not just bureaucratic red tape at play – local rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo have already embedded AI into their devices, giving them a competitive edge.
But the one thing everyone wanted to know about – whether Apple’s new AI features would soon land in China – was conspicuously absent from the official statement.
This void has left Chinese consumers in suspense. Comments under Cook's Weibo post (Weibo is the most popular Chinese social media platform) from earlier this week make it pretty clear: Apple users are getting impatient.
Despite the enthusiasm for AI, Cook's visit wasn't just about future tech. He also took time to soak in the local culture, with a high-profile trip to a farm alongside the famous photographer Chen Man.
Yet these moments seem carefully curated – Cook also made an appearance at an Apple Store in Beijing, greeting both customers and staff in a sort of "man of the people" gesture.
That's only natural, given that China is one of Apple’s largest and most important overseas markets, and with rumors swirling around the tepid reception of the iPhone 16 due to the delayed AI features, Apple’s next moves in the country could be make or break. Meanwhile, Chinese Android manufacturers are already flexing their AI muscles, adding more pressure to the Apple juggernaut.
So while Cook’s China visits feature a mix of diplomacy, light-hearted moments, and optimistic Weibo posts, the real story lies in the AI-shaped elephant in the room. Will Apple manage to bring its much-hyped AI services to Chinese consumers before they lose interest?
I still find it hard to grapple with the iPhone 16 unveiling. I love the idea of the new Camera Control button, but no major hardware upgrades are present in the iPhone 16. Many people are better off with the iPhone 15 Pro from last year, for example. And, above all, why show off the iPhone 16 as the ultimate AI machine, if your AI suite is not ready and will bloom as early as 2025!?
Despite the enthusiasm for AI, Cook's visit wasn't just about future tech. He also took time to soak in the local culture, with a high-profile trip to a farm alongside the famous photographer Chen Man.
Cook visited the Wangfujing Apple Store in Beijing to spend time with customers and employees. | Image credit – Tim Cook, Weibo
That's only natural, given that China is one of Apple’s largest and most important overseas markets, and with rumors swirling around the tepid reception of the iPhone 16 due to the delayed AI features, Apple’s next moves in the country could be make or break. Meanwhile, Chinese Android manufacturers are already flexing their AI muscles, adding more pressure to the Apple juggernaut.
Cook’s trip also underscores how Apple is navigating China’s strict regulatory environment. When asked during an August earnings call about the progress on bringing AI to China and the EU, Cook said the company was in "constructive" talks with regulators, but emphasized that Apple had to thoroughly understand local laws before moving forward. Translation: this might take a while.
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited a farm in Beijing's Shunyi district, where he met with students from China Agricultural University and Zhejiang University. | Image credit – Tim Cook, Weibo
So while Cook’s China visits feature a mix of diplomacy, light-hearted moments, and optimistic Weibo posts, the real story lies in the AI-shaped elephant in the room. Will Apple manage to bring its much-hyped AI services to Chinese consumers before they lose interest?
I still find it hard to grapple with the iPhone 16 unveiling. I love the idea of the new Camera Control button, but no major hardware upgrades are present in the iPhone 16. Many people are better off with the iPhone 15 Pro from last year, for example. And, above all, why show off the iPhone 16 as the ultimate AI machine, if your AI suite is not ready and will bloom as early as 2025!?
