Tim Cook once again in China, but no word on Apple Intelligence

iPhone 16 unveiling. I love the idea of the new Camera Control button, but no major hardware upgrades are present in the iPhone 16. Many people are better off with the iPhone 15 Pro from last year, for example. And, above all, why show off the iPhone 16 as the ultimate AI machine, if your AI suite is not ready and will bloom as early as 2025!?

So while Cook’s China visits feature a mix of diplomacy, light-hearted moments, and optimistic Weibo posts, the real story lies in the AI-shaped elephant in the room. Will Apple manage to bring its much-hyped AI services to Chinese consumers before they lose interest?