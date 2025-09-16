Tim Cook explains how iPhone Air keeps strong battery life despite its slim profile

Apple ditched the SIM slot on iPhone Air , so your battery could actually survive the day



Apple introduced the iPhone Air – an incredibly thin device that aims to deliver Pro-level performance. But at just 5.6mm thick, one big question immediately popped up: how good could its battery life really be?



addressed the concern head-on in an interview after the launch, promising (once again) impressive endurance. The key, he said, is the complete removal of the physical SIM card slot on the Air model.



Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series last week, and for the first time, we saw theAir – an incredibly thin device that aims to deliver Pro-level performance. But at just 5.6mm thick, one big question immediately popped up: how good could its battery life really be? Tim Cook addressed the concern head-on in an interview after the launch, promising (once again) impressive endurance. The key, he said, is the complete removal of the physical SIM card slot on the Air model.

– Tim Cook , Apple's CEO, September 2025

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy iPhone Air is the first iPhone ever to drop physical SIM support worldwide. While iPhones in the US have been eSIM-only for a couple of years, models sold elsewhere still offered a SIM slot. Not the Air – Apple needed every bit of extra space to fit the battery into its super-slim frame. TheAir is the first iPhone ever to drop physical SIM support worldwide. While iPhones in the US have been eSIM-only for a couple of years, models sold elsewhere still offered a SIM slot. Not the Air – Apple needed every bit of extra space to fit the battery into its super-slim frame.





Video credit – CNBC





Do you trust Apple’s claim that the iPhone 17 Air has great battery life? Yes – Apple usually delivers. Maybe – need to see reviews. No – too thin for real endurance. Not sure – curious but skeptical. Yes – Apple usually delivers. 50% Maybe – need to see reviews. 25% No – too thin for real endurance. 25% Not sure – curious but skeptical. 0%

Apple went all-in on eSIM for the iPhone Air



The iPhone Air fits neatly into the industry's current obsession with thinner designs.



Unlike Apple, Samsung managed to keep a SIM slot, but the result was a thicker device (although the difference is barely noticeable). TheAir fits neatly into the industry's current obsession with thinner designs. Samsung , for example, launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year, also an ultra-thin phone but with a noticeably smaller battery compared to its siblings.Unlike Apple, Samsung managed to keep a SIM slot, but the result was a thicker device (although the difference is barely noticeable).



Apple clearly prioritized thinness above all, deciding to drop the SIM tray entirely to push the Air's design limits. The result? At just 5.6mm, it's about 2mm thinner than Samsung's Edge.



Apple's bold thinness play