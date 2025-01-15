TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19

TikTok may face an immediate and complete shutdown in the US and that date is coming fast: it could happen this Sunday, January 19. ByteDance has reportedly begun preparations for such a possible moment.















Last year, the US passed a law paving the way for a nationwide TikTok ban unless ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, sold the app’s US operations to an American company. This seems highly unlikely now given the fact that the company was quick to call "pure fiction"



The reported TikTok plan indicates that if the ban is followed through with, on January 19, users will be greeted with a somewhat unpleasant pop-up message redirecting them to a website with information about the shutdown (yep, sounds a bit sad, alright). Existing users will reportedly be able to download their data and personal information, but that's where the fun stops - not even a single funny cat video will be left for one last binge. Unfortunately for many users, it's starting to look like TikTok's days in the US might be ticking away. The Supreme Court, which is currently the only entity that could stop the ban, seems likely to uphold it instead.









Its ban in the US could possibly lead to its popularity declining all over the world as well.



The platform took the world by storm in 2018 and 2019 and singlehandedly created the vertical short video format that has become a staple of social media nowadays. Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms have since introduced their own takes on short vertical videos.



There's still some time left before we are officially certain of its fate. However, people have already started looking into alternatives such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote) or good-ol' Instagram.

