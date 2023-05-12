TikTok launches #NewMusic hub to connect artists' new music with their fans





The elephant in the room is, of course, how this will affect (if at all) legislation that is currently being debated in congress about whether TikTok should be allowed to exist in the U.S. with several states getting on board . This isn't a new thing, as both the Trump and Biden administrations have repeatedly called on ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, to spin off the U.S. operations of the platform to an American company. In the meantime, many US universities and government agencies have banned TikTok from their devices.





It will be interesting to see if anything changes in regards to a possible TikTok ban in the general U.S. and possibly other countries, but meanwhile TikTok is banking on continuing to add features and launching services such as #NewMusic. Having the support of established artists such as the Jonas Brothers and Miguel, the #NewMusic hub is poised to become a major player in the music discovery space, offering a unique and engaging experience for music lovers everywhere.

The Jonas Brothers and Miguel, both Grammy-nominated artists, will be featured on the platform as part of the launch. Their music will be highlighted in playlists, challenges, and other content, providing users with a unique opportunity to discover new music from these talented musicians.TikTok has become a popular platform for music discovery, with many users sharing their favorite songs and creating viral dance challenges to popular tracks. The NewMusic hub aims to build on this trend by providing a dedicated space for music discovery and curation.