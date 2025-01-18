Amidst TikTok exodus to RedNote a third app is profiting without lifting a finger

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

RedNote has already started banning accounts of new American users who posted content deemed inappropriate. An IP filter might let the app split into two completely different platforms for Chinese and international users. Something similar happens on TikTok where the content displayed to Chinese users is heavily curated and very different from what is shown to Western audiences.I find the whole ordeal quite amusing: the U.S. wants to ban TikTok to reduce Chinese influence on its citizens and Americans respond by flocking to another Chinese platform instead. No doubt Instagram and similar apps were hoping to see an increase in users and are quite disappointed by RedNote’s success.While it’s not set in stone that TikTok will be banned in the U.S. it very much seems to be heading that way. Trump may delay its ban for a short while but unless TikTok is acquired by an American business it likely doesn’t have a future in the U.S.