TicWatch Pro 3 can be pre-ordered-now-by-Amazon-UK

Back in June, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chipsets . Among the new features is an improved battery life which is very important when it comes to a smartwatch. When the chip designer made the announcement about the new chip, it did say that Mobvoi would be the first out of the gate to launch a new time piece carrying a Snapdragon Wear 4100 smartwatch with the brand spanking new silicon on board.





The TicWatch Pro 3 surfaced on Amazon U.K. listed for pre-order at a price of £299.99 (which translates into $400 USD), with an estimated release date of October 1st. In case you were wondering what the difference is between the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and the currently used Snapdragon Wear 3100, the former is manufactured using the more modern 12nm process node and the 4100+ is the only Snapdragon Wear chip that uses an upgraded co-processor that makes it more responsive. It also delivers low-power heart rate monitoring.









Not only are details light and sketchy, once the original page was discovered and written about, the watch called the TicWatch Pro 3 was replaced on the Amazon U.K. listing page by a model called the TicWatch with a new watch face and a higher price of £399.99. The latter model also shows a November 30th release date instead of the earlier October 1st date that appears with the TicWatch Pro 3.





Since it isn't really clear which model is the right one at the moment, we will try to get in touch with Mobvoi in order to get a clarification. And once we do, this story will be updated. Stay tuned!