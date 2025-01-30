This new Google experiment uses AI to save you a phone call

Google is experimenting with a new AI feature that can call businesses for you. It's called "Ask for Me" and it's currently being tested with auto shops and nail salons. The idea is to save you the hassle of having to make the call yourself.



This isn't the first time Google has used AI for this kind of task. Remember Duplex? That's the technology that can book restaurant reservations for you through Google Search and Maps. Well, Ask for Me uses some of the same underlying technology.





We’re testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done. pic.twitter.com/inf5hhj1BS — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) January 30, 2025



Here's how it works: If you opt in to Search Labs , you can search for something like "oil change near me" or "manicure near me." If the feature is available, you'll see an option to "Ask for Me." Google's AI will then call the business and ask about things like pricing and availability.





Of course, not everyone is comfortable with the idea of AI making calls on their behalf. That's why Google is being upfront about it. Businesses can opt out of receiving these calls, and the AI will disclose that it's an AI at the beginning of the call.