If you have any of these 15 apps on your Android phone, you must delete them now!

If you own an Android handset, you need to heed this warning. There are 15 apps that must be deleted immediately if they are installed on your Android-powered device. "A global threat exploiting social engineering" has managed to get installed on over eight million phones and if you are one of the many users tricked into installing one or more of these apps, you could find yourself taking a huge financial hit. With these apps installed, you could end up a victim of harassment, extortion, and suffer a huge financial loss.

There has been a huge global increase in SpyLoan apps







Cybersecurity firm McAfee's mobile research team has discovered a huge global increase in SpyLoan apps . The latter is a predatory loan app that targets Android users around various countries. These apps use social engineering which is a form of manipulation in an attempt to trick users into revealing personal and sensitive information. It is also used to obtain extra mobile app permissions. McAfee has come up with the aforementioned 15 apps with eight million installations.









SpyLoan apps try to attract victims by pretending to offer quick and flexible loans with low rates and easy-to-meet requirements. But as with anything that sounds too good to be true, these loans are, well, too good to be true. By using limited-time deals the cybercrooks create a sense of urgency that snags victims and prevents them from taking a long thoughtful look at what they are doing.







These malicious apps use back-end framework to control installed apps and transfer sensitive data out of a phone, often done in the background without the user having any awareness that this is being done. While previously malicious SpyLoan apps were installed on Android devices via sideloading from a third-party Android app storefront, these 15 apps came from Google's official Android app storefront, the Google Play Store. Google has removed some of the 15 malicious apps while others were updated by developers to erase the threat.









Check the chart that we've included with this article to see whether you have any of the 15 malicious apps installed on your Android phone . If you have installed one or more of these apps, you know exactly what to do: delete these apps from your phone immediately if not sooner. These apps, according to McAfee, end up leaving Android users caught in a debt cycle.

Watch out for these red flags!







Google suggests that you have Play Protect enabled which scans Android devices for malware-infected apps. The feature warns users about potentially harmful apps and may deactivate or remove such apps from a device.





Google says to watch out for the following signs that indicate your device might be compromised:



Recommended Stories