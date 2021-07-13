Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees

Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees1
The Apple iPhone weather app doesn't always give you the correct temperature. As The Verge discovered, on the handset, if the temperature outside is 69 degrees, the app will show that it is 68 or 70 degrees instead. On the other hand, if you go directly to the source of the data used on the app, Weather.com, or look for the temperature from the iOS weather widget, they both will show 69 degrees when that is the correct reading.
However, there is some evidence showing that this issue is bug-related and not the result of some Puritan thinking taking place in Cupertino. Older versions of the operating system dating back to iOS 11.2.1 will allow an iPhone to show a reading of 69 degrees on the app as does the iOS 15 public beta. And the "hyperlocal" Dark Sky weather app owned by Apple also has no issue telling users when the temperature is a titillating 69 degrees outside.